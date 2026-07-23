Events at Gyeonggi Peace Plaza Library on July 27 and Aug. 8 Free and open to all, no registration required

Gyeonggi Province will host a summer cultural performance series titled "Dive Into Books! Welcome" at the plaza library of the provincial government's northern office on July 27 and Aug. 8.

The events are part of the Gyeonggi Peace Plaza Library Culture Day project, a program that combines reading culture with live performances. This year's lineup has already featured an author lecture, a spring concert and a family magic show, and will now add a summer vacation special offering music and puppet theater for families.

The July 27 event, themed "A Midsummer Pause — A Cool Afternoon with Noon Music," will feature a live noon concert. Performers on acoustic guitar, percussion and vocals will play popular songs capturing the spirit of summer, offering residents a brief respite from their busy routines and a moment of relaxation in the heart of the city.

On Aug. 8, the program presents "A Puppet Show on Consideration and Respect: Tiger's 100th Birthday Party," a character-education performance tailored for young children. Through an engaging story, children can naturally absorb the values of consideration and respect while parents and kids laugh and connect together. Alongside the puppet show, the event will also include a magic show, interactive quizzes and commemorative photo opportunities for families.

Residents who wish to attend may simply visit the Gyeonggi Peace Plaza Library on the day of each event. Admission is free and no prior registration is required. Further details are available through the library's website or its operations department.

"Summer vacation is a time when moments spent together as a family matter most," said Hong Jin-su, head of Gyeonggi Province's autonomous support team. "We hope residents will come to their nearby library, enjoy books and performances together, find small but certain happiness in everyday life, and create summer memories the whole family will cherish for years to come."

More information is available on the Gyeonggi Peace Plaza Library website.