The election to choose the next chief administrator of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism is set for Sept. 3.

The Jogye Order's National Election Commission held a meeting Wednesday at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and finalized the schedule for the 38th chief administrator election.

Candidate registration will be held Aug. 11–13.

The chief administrator of the Jogye Order — Korea's largest Buddhist denomination — in effect represents the country's Buddhist community. The position is the top administrative post overseeing all general and external affairs of the order. The term is four years, with one renewal permitted.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be a bhikkhu (male monk) affiliated with the Jogye Order with at least 30 years of monastic seniority, be at least 50 years old, and hold the rank of jongsa or above.

The election is conducted indirectly, with an electoral college of 321 members — comprising 81 members of the Jongchoong, the order's legislative body, and 240 representatives elected 10 each from 24 district head temples nationwide. The electoral college is to be selected Aug. 19–23.

The incumbent chief administrator, Ven. Jinwoo, was unanimously nominated as the sole candidate four years ago and confirmed without a vote after a qualification review by the election commission. His term runs through Sept. 27.

Several names have been floated as potential candidates for the next chief administrator.

Ven. Jinwoo signaled he may seek a second term last month at a memorial ceremony for Ven. Baegun, saying he would "devote himself body and soul to the development of the order and the revitalization of Buddhism."

Ven. Jeongnyeom, abbot of Woljeongsa Temple on Odaesan Mountain in the Jogye Order's fourth district, hinted at a possible run at a press briefing last month marking the release of a new book, saying, "Since Korean Buddhism needs to change rapidly, if such a position were offered, I would not turn it away."

Ven. Gyeongwoo, abbot of Seonunsa Temple in the order's 24th district and another name mentioned as a potential candidate, announced Wednesday that he was stepping down as chairman of Bulgyo Gwangjang — the largest policy caucus in the order's central assembly. He cited concerns that the group's decision-making "was often driven by the unilateral decisions of a few rather than sufficient discussion and consensus among its members," resigning nine months after taking the chairmanship. He added that he hoped "Bulgyo Gwangjang will reclaim its original purpose and role and be reborn as an organization that contributes to the order's development," and pledged to "do his best in whatever role he is given, as a member of the order, for its future and unity."