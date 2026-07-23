By Park Jong-il, The Herald Business Mapo-gu has installed an AI-based illegal-filming detection system across 71 public restrooms in the district and launched 24-hour monitoring to prevent hidden-camera crimes, the district office announced.

Public anxiety over illegal filming has grown as advances in smartphone and miniature camera technology have made such crimes increasingly sophisticated and varied.

According to the 2025 Digital Sex Crime Victim Support Report published by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Korea Women's Human Rights Institute, domestic digital sex crime cases reached 17,629 last year, up 4.7 percent from the previous year.

In response, the district this year committed 500 million won ($339,000) in special adjustment grants to build the new AI-based detection system, addressing the limitations of periodic checks using portable scanners and establishing a round-the-clock response framework.

A total of 181 detection units have been installed: 45 units across 35 public restrooms in parks and similar facilities, 54 units in restrooms at 16 dong community centers, 5 units across 4 public restrooms in the Hongdae area, 50 units in restrooms at the district office and three other public buildings, and 27 units across 12 restrooms at community welfare centers.

The AI-based system identifies illegal filming devices by analyzing in real time the volume and transmission patterns of video traffic being uploaded or sent. When a suspicious device is detected, the central control server immediately alerts facility managers so they can respond quickly on the ground.

The district said it expects the system to proactively prevent illegal-filming crimes and ease the anxiety of restroom users, creating an environment where people can feel safe.

Mapo-gu Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said public restrooms must be spaces where everyone can feel safe. "By building this AI-based illegal-filming detection system, we will put in place a tighter safety net to protect the daily lives of our residents," he said.