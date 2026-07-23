The National Nakdong River Biological Resources Institute announced Thursday that it held the 2026 Freshwater Microorganism Taxonomy and Identification Workshop.

The hands-on workshop brought together 23 researchers and academic society members working across freshwater microorganism fields — including microalgae, protozoa, bacteria and fungi — for small-group, practice-focused training.

Under the guidance of specialists in each taxonomic group, participants worked through the full species identification process step by step, from collecting freshwater microorganism samples to examining them under a microscope.

The curriculum combined theory and practical exercises to equip participants with the taxonomy and identification skills needed for fieldwork.

Kim Eui-jin, head of the institute's biological resources research division, said the institute would continue working to develop next-generation experts who can contribute to the conservation and sustainable use of biological resources.