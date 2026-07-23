A daily briefing on Trump and global affairs, delivered every day by The Herald Business international desk.

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that the United States would bomb Iranian bridges and power plants in retaliation if Iran attacks ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that "from this point forward, every time the Islamic Republic of Iran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz with missiles, rockets, drones, or any other weapon, we will bomb and destroy one of Iran's bridges or power plants."

He added that targets would include bridges and power plants in or near the capital, Tehran.

Trump had issued a similar warning on July 14, saying he would "knock out all of their power plants and destroy all of their bridges" if Iran did not agree to a ceasefire by this week.

US forces carried out airstrikes for 11 consecutive days through Wednesday, targeting primarily Iranian military facilities, and also struck infrastructure including bridges, roads and railways.