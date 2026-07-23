The Barrel & Arena multi-brand store on the second floor of Lotte Outlet Isia Polis in Daegu is holding a summer water activity special event.

With the peak vacation season underway, the store is bringing together a wide range of water activity essentials in one place — from swimwear and life jackets to waterproof bags, goggles, aqua shoes and beach gowns.

Running through Aug. 17, the event also features towel-fabric clothing designed to help maintain body temperature after swimming, alongside the full lineup of water activity gear.

Customers can also take advantage of tiered discounts of up to 50,000 won ($34) based on purchase amount during the event, offering added value for those preparing for their summer holidays.