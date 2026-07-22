Wi Sung-lac, director of the National Security Office, said Wednesday that even if the United States takes action under Section 301 of the Trade Act, any additional tariffs would not exceed the rate agreed upon in the bilateral tariff deal between Seoul and Washington.

"The Section 301 issue is fundamentally related to overproduction and similar concerns, and it is open to interpretation. I think there could be additional tariffs imposed on us," Wi said at a pre-trip briefing at the Chunchugwan press briefing room at Cheong Wa Dae. "But my understanding is that even if action is taken, it will not exceed the overall tariff rate agreed upon between the two sides."

His remarks addressed concerns that the Donald Trump administration could use Section 301 to impose additional tariffs on South Korea separately from the existing bilateral agreement — a move that could take effect after Friday. Wi indicated that the tariff rate agreed upon at last year's summit between the two leaders would serve as a ceiling.

Wi also noted that the United States recently applied a 50 percent tariff on Canada by invoking a rarely used legal provision. "There may be moves to impose tariffs through various means," he said.

Wi added that Seoul is in active communication with Washington on the matter. "We are consulting with the US side and providing necessary responses, data and explanations," he said.

Earlier, a Cheong Wa Dae official said the government was closely monitoring developments as the deadline for the global tariff regime approaches, and that the trade minister and the chief trade negotiator — both visiting the United States this week — plan to discuss the matter with the US Department of Commerce and the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The official also said the US government had consistently expressed its intention to honor the bilateral tariff agreement.

Under a US Supreme Court ruling, the 10 percent tariff rate the Trump administration imposed on countries worldwide expires Friday. The USTR has been investigating countries under Section 301, focusing on overproduction and forced labor. South Korea falls under both categories, putting it at risk of tariffs of at least 12.5 percent. Seoul and Washington agreed last year through a trade deal to set mutual tariffs at 15 percent.