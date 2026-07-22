A man in his 50s was arrested at his home after firing a nail gun — a tool commonly used at construction sites to drive large nails — and causing a disturbance in a residential neighborhood.

Busan's Sasang Police Station responded Wednesday morning after receiving a 112 emergency call around 9:15 a.m. reporting that a man was drunk, shouting and hurling obscenities in a residential area of Sasang-gu.

Officers confirmed that the man was causing a disturbance on the second-floor balcony of the house where he lived.

When officers moved to restrain him, the man fired the nail gun toward them and at one point pointed it at his own head, triggering a standoff. Nail guns use compressed air to drive nails and are primarily used at construction sites.

Police special forces were called in as an additional safety measure during the arrest.

Officers ultimately took the man into custody and are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including his motive.