Three middle school boys ate at a barbecue restaurant in Daegu and fled without paying.

According to JTBC's "Sageon Banjang," a crime news program, the three boys — believed to be middle school students — visited a frozen samgyeopsal restaurant in Daegu at around 1 a.m. on July 3.

They ordered five servings of frozen samgyeopsal, three bowls of rice and three beverages, totaling 70,000 won ($47).

The restaurant owner, identified only as A, told the program that students occasionally came in during the early morning hours, so she served them without suspicion that day.

As the students neared the end of their meal, they began making repeated trips to an outdoor restroom. A grew suspicious and kept watch, but the moment she looked away, they were gone.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the students gathering outside near the restroom, exchanging words, then slipping away one by one.

A immediately reported the incident to police, and the students were apprehended shortly afterward.

The students' parents apologized, saying their children had acted immaturely, and paid the bill.