6 artists to participate from Tuesday through Aug. 25

Melon, the music platform operated by Kakao Entertainment, is launching a summer campaign called "2026 Summer Melon," centered on releasing curated playlists selected by K-pop artists.

Melon announced Wednesday that it is kicking off the "Summer Melon" campaign, which will roll out playlists handpicked by K-pop artists alongside other exclusive content. The campaign runs from late July through late August.

Six artist groups will participate, each releasing Melon-exclusive summer content on a weekly basis. The lineup begins with Tomorrow X Together (TXT) on Tuesday, followed by fromis_9 on July 28, Epik High on Aug. 4, Jennie on Aug. 11, BOYNEXTDOOR on Aug. 18, and Hyukoh on Aug. 25.

In addition, each artist will share exclusive photos capturing their summer daily life, along with a personally curated summer playlist. Melon will also hold prize giveaways featuring items such as Polaroid cameras, photo cards and signed LPs.

A stamp event will also be available on the "2026 Summer Melon" event page, where users can collect stamps by completing individual missions and enter draws for prizes including AirPods Pro and a clothing styler. Melon's official SNS account on X (formerly Twitter) will also run a separate giveaway of iced Americanos through a random draw.

"Wherever you are this summer, '2026 Summer Melon' will let you soak up the excitement of a vacation," a Melon official said. "We will deliver a special experience that beats the heat through music."