Seocho-gu in Seoul will host the "2026 AI Future Residents Lecture" on July 31 at 3 p.m. in the grand auditorium on the second floor of the Seocho-gu District Office, the district announced.

The second installment of this year's series is designed to help residents easily understand the changes AI technology will bring in the age of AI transformation (AX) and broaden their perspective on future industries.

Seocho-gu and Soongsil University are jointly organizing the lecture as part of the Regional Intelligence Innovation Talent Development Project, supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Institute for Information and Communications Technology Planning and Evaluation (IITP). The district has been running an AI relay lecture series since March and plans to invite specialists across various AI fields for a total of three sessions through September.

Dr. Kwon Hee-chun will take the podium for this second session. Kwon serves as standing president and professor of the Korea Cognitive Science Industry Association and as chair of the Korea chapter of the World UAV Federation (WUAVF), and has built extensive expertise in drones and emerging technologies.

Under the subtitle "AI That Flies — Changing Our Future," the lecture will cover the development of AI drone technology and innovation cases in defense, disaster response, logistics, safety and smart cities; the smart future society being shaped by AI drones; and the urban air mobility (UAM) revolution and the future of aerial transportation — all presented at a level accessible to general residents.

All Seocho-gu residents may attend free of charge, with approximately 200 seats available. Those wishing to participate can register online via QR code through Monday.

"I hope this lecture gives residents an easy and approachable way to understand AI and future mobility technologies," Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said. "We will continue to expand AI education opportunities so that residents can actively navigate the rapidly changing digital environment."