Seoul Metropolitan Council lawmaker Ko Gwang-min (People Power Party, Seocho 3) was elected chair of the 12th Seoul Metropolitan Council's first-half Urban Planning and Balanced Development Committee at a plenary session of the 338th extraordinary session Tuesday.

Ko previously served as vice speaker of the 8th Seocho-gu Council and held posts including vice chair of the 11th Seoul Metropolitan Council's Education Committee, vice chair of the Budget and Policy Committee, and member of the Housing and Space Committee, building a record of tackling issues that directly affect residents' daily lives.

In remarks after his election, Ko said urban planning is "a critically important field that shapes Seoul's future and directly improves the quality of life for its citizens." He expressed sincere gratitude to the senior and fellow lawmakers who elected him to the post.

Ko outlined three priorities for the committee: balanced development across Seoul, expansion of housing supply, and citizen-centered urban planning. He added that "the development of each district, taken together, leads to the advancement of Seoul as a whole," pledging to spare no support or effort as chair to ensure every lawmaker's constituency develops in a balanced way.

The Urban Planning and Balanced Development Committee oversees the Urban Space Bureau, the Balanced Development Bureau, the Design Policy Office, the Future Youth Planning Office, the Global City Policy Office and the Seoul Design Foundation. The committee plays a central role in shaping Seoul's urban landscape and driving balanced development citywide, with responsibilities spanning the formulation and coordination of urban plans, the designation and operation of district-unit plans, and the development of residential and urban land.