Korean Air visited outdoor work sites — including the cargo terminal and ramp area at Incheon International Airport in Incheon's Yeongjong-gu and an aircraft maintenance hangar — to encourage employees and partner company workers and distribute heat illness prevention supplies, the airline announced Wednesday.

The inspection was organized to protect the health of outdoor workers and improve working conditions amid a prolonged heat wave. About 40 people attended, including Yu Jong-seok, Korean Air executive vice president for safety and health and operations, along with officials from Korean Air and its partner companies.

"I am grateful to our employees and partner company colleagues who are doing their best in the field to ensure safe flight operations even in record-breaking heat," Yu said. "Above all, please put your health and safety first, and strictly follow heat illness prevention guidelines — including taking adequate rest and staying well hydrated."

Attendees visited the cargo terminal, the ramp area and the aircraft maintenance hangar in turn, expressing appreciation for the hard work of frontline workers. They then distributed heat illness prevention supplies, including cooling wipes and powdered electrolyte drinks. They also inspected working conditions for heat response and listened to workers' concerns and feedback.

Korean Air has piloted large portable air circulators to prevent heat illness and improve conditions for outdoor workers. The equipment helps lower the perceived temperature by improving air circulation within work spaces. The airline plans to operate five units this summer at key sites — the Incheon cargo terminal, the Incheon airport aircraft maintenance hangar, the Gimpo airport aircraft maintenance hangar and the Busan tech center — and will evaluate the results to determine whether to expand their use.

The airline has steadily expanded its cooling equipment, including cooling vests, body fans and portable air conditioners. It also provides prevention supplies on an ongoing basis, such as cooling arm sleeves, cooling scarves, iced water, electrolyte drinks and glucose candy. Korean Air also operates a tiered heat-response system and guarantees rest periods tailored to the nature of each job, as part of its broader summer heat illness prevention efforts.

"We will continue to treat 'absolute safety' as our top priority, strengthen field-centered safety management, and work persistently to create a safe working environment," a Korean Air official said.

Meanwhile, Korean Air has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a tree-planting event held recently at Mullae Neighborhood Park in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu as part of its Green Sky Pass Project.

The Green Sky Pass Project is an ESG (environmental, social and governance) program through which customers' mileage redemptions translate directly into environmental improvement activities.