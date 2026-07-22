As Employment and Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon moves to flesh out his proposal for a "K-Labor Chamber" — a new social safety net for platform workers, freelancers and other atypical workers — the first public pushback from labor has arrived. Critics are demanding that the government guarantee the constitutionally protected right to form unions before creating any new organization.

The objection centers on a glaring contradiction: the Ministry of Employment and Labor is pursuing a new framework for workers outside the union system while leaving the Writers Labor Union's registration certificate unissued for more than four months.

Speaking to reporters at Government Complex Sejong on Wednesday, Kim said the K-Labor Chamber concept reflects a belief that "in the AI era, social systems must be innovated alongside technological innovation." He described the envisioned body as a mutual-aid organization for atypical workers — including many who cannot even form a union — and said it would serve as a welfare delivery channel for them.

Kim said the government is considering revising the Workers' Welfare Act to cover a range of functions, including welfare cards, career recognition, vacation support, small loans and retirement pay applications. "The spirit of the K-Labor Chamber is to create a space where working people can connect with one another and communicate with the state, rather than each fending for themselves," he said. He added that the name could change but that the goal is to establish a new social system embodying those principles.

Yet even as Kim spoke, a press conference directly challenging the proposal was underway in front of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office.

The Writers Labor Union said it submitted its union registration application on March 12 but has yet to receive a registration certificate 132 days later. "What we want is not a labor chamber — it is the minimum right to organize a union, as guaranteed by the Constitution," the union said.

The union criticized the ministry for what it called dereliction of duty and outright union suppression, noting that delivery riders, designated drivers, webtoon artists and broadcast writers have all been forming unions while a registration that should take three days has been in limbo for more than four months. "Rather than building a labor chamber, the ministry must immediately issue the writers union's registration certificate, now 132 days overdue," it urged.

Oh Bit-nari, chairperson of the Writers Labor Union, said the labor office has in effect been treating the notification-based registration system as a permit system by demanding endless supplementary documents on the grounds of worker status. "We have already submitted all the necessary explanatory materials, including a labor attorney's opinion. No further requests for supplementation and no open-ended review are needed," she said.

Union member Kim Gye-pi also stressed the need for a union to represent writers' working conditions, saying that freelance writers have no real protection when their fees are delayed or their contracts are unilaterally changed. "A labor union that can speak to the realities and treatment of writers is absolutely necessary," she said.

The press conference was also attended by the Performing Arts Workers' Union of the Culture and Arts Labor Solidarity, the Insurance Agents' Branch of the Office and Finance Workers' Union, and the Joint Struggle to End Irregular Employment, among others.

Participants said the writers' situation is a problem shared by all special-employment and freelance workers — including platform workers, insurance agents, tutoring instructors and designated drivers — and urged the labor authorities to issue the registration certificate without further delay.

Labor circles expect the controversy to become a central flashpoint in future discussions over the K-Labor Chamber.

The government has emphasized that the proposed body would provide a new social safety net for atypical workers who are difficult to cover under the existing union framework. But some in the labor community argue that the priorities are inverted: creating a separate body while failing to properly guarantee even the basic three labor rights gets the order exactly backwards.