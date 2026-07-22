Over 90 professors, graduate students take part Conference shares research trends including process innovation

LG Energy Solution announced Wednesday that it held its 4th Industry-Academia Cooperation Conference at its Daejeon Technology Research Center, with more than 90 professors and master's and doctoral students from about 10 leading domestic universities, including Seoul National University, KAIST, Pohang University of Science and Technology, Korea University and Yonsei University.

The Industry-Academia Cooperation Conference, first launched in 2023, is the largest industry-academia exchange event in the domestic battery sector. This year's conference featured four programs: an LG Energy Solution R&D introduction session, a faculty seminar session on industry-academia cooperation projects, a poster session for master's and doctoral students and a networking session.

Kim Je-young, chief technology officer, said the conference, now in its fourth year, was "a meaningful occasion to share the collaborative achievements that LG Energy Solution and academia have built together and to think jointly about the direction of industry-academia cooperation." He added that the company would "continue to expand cooperation to build a solid R&D ecosystem that accelerates the growth of the battery industry."

At the conference, LG Energy Solution presented its R&D status, strategy and future vision. The company emphasized that it is "demonstrating top technological leadership across electric vehicle batteries, ESS and next-generation batteries, drawing on more than 30 years of accumulated R&D capabilities, vast data and industry-leading patent assets."

In the faculty presentation session that followed, researchers addressed next-generation battery topics including all-solid-state batteries, bipolar batteries and sodium-ion batteries, as well as projects aimed at improving the technology of mid- to low-cost batteries. The latest research trends across battery development — including process advancement, materials diversification and quality optimization — were also shared.

The master's and doctoral poster session featured 57 research topics in total. LG Energy Solution selected 11 outstanding posters for awards. Some winners will receive prizes along with benefits such as an exemption from the document screening stage should they apply for a position at LG Energy Solution in the future.

A variety of events and networking activities were also held. Attendees toured the research building, visiting the analysis lab and a coin-cell manufacturing automation facility, giving them a firsthand look at LG Energy Solution's advanced technical equipment and analytical capabilities.

Outside the technology research center, an electric vehicle test-drive event featured the Cadillac Escalade IQ, Porsche Taycan and Cadillac Lyriq — all equipped with LG Energy Solution batteries. A dinner networking session rounded out the program.

LG Energy Solution is accelerating its next-generation battery research through the joint research center FRL, operated in partnership with KAIST, the University of California San Diego and other leading domestic and international universities and institutions. The company also runs industry-academia centers with Seoul National University and Pohang University of Science and Technology, and operates contracted academic departments with Yonsei University, Korea University and other top domestic universities.

Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution was recently selected as the operating user for an ESS construction support project aimed at expanding power infrastructure in the Honam region. The company plans to stabilize the power grid using virtual power plant platform technology, extending its business scope beyond battery supply to ESS construction and operation.