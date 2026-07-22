Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun attended the Mapo Talent Development Scholarship Foundation's first-half 2026 scholarship certificate presentation ceremony Tuesday afternoon at a seminar room on the sixth floor of Mapo Central Library, celebrating the scholars' new beginnings.

The Mapo Talent Development Scholarship Foundation runs scholarship programs to help local students pursue their studies and develop their talents regardless of financial circumstances, with the aim of nurturing future leaders.

At the ceremony, scholarship certificates were presented to 115 recipients across five categories: academic excellence, talent development, special skills, artistic talent and the Mapo scholarship.

After listening to a letter of gratitude read aloud by a student representative, Yoo took commemorative photos with the scholars and their families, encouraging the future leaders in their dreams and pursuits.

"When I was young, there was a time when continuing my studies was not easy due to difficult circumstances," Yoo said. "The words of a teacher who told me, 'Never let go of the thread of learning,' became a great force that helped me rebuild my life."

"Learning changes lives, and opportunity shapes the future," he added. "Mapo-gu will lower the barriers to education so that not a single student misses the chance to learn, and we will build an educational environment where everyone can freely develop their talents and potential."