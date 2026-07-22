"Remember. What we're doing is patriotism — patriotism."

"Made in Korea," the Disney+ original series starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung, returns for Season 2 in September. The show was the most-watched Korean Disney+ original worldwide last year.

Season 1, which wrapped in January with a promise of more to come, followed the life-defining clash between Baek Gi-tae (Hyun Bin) and Jang Geon-yeong (Jung Woo-sung) — two men navigating a brutal era of corruption in 1970s Korea under the banner of patriotism. Season 2 picks up nine years after the Season 1 finale and traces Baek Gi-tae's increasingly dangerous journey as his ambitions run out of control.

Director Woo Min-ho, who helmed Season 1, hinted at what lies ahead in a post-finale interview. "If Season 1 was about Baek Gi-tae racing toward his desires and the process of getting to that seat of power, I think Season 2 will show in earnest how he falls apart," he said.

Alongside the Season 2 premiere date announcement, Disney+ also released a teaser poster and pre-teaser trailer for the second chapter of "Made in Korea."

The teaser poster features Baek Gi-tae seated at ease in a vast, imposing office, with a nameplate bearing his title — "Director Baek Gi-tae" — prominently displayed. The tagline, "Remember. What we're doing is patriotism — patriotism," deepens the intrigue around his pursuit of power, suggesting that Season 2 will see him charge even more brazenly toward his desires under the same patriotic pretext.

The pre-teaser trailer signals an unpredictable narrative, depicting Baek Gi-tae's intensified ambitions, the fractures forming around him and the emergence of new power players.

The trailer opens with Baek Gi-tae seated boldly at the presidential office desk, accompanied by the line, "I have waited a very long time for this moment." It then cuts to a series of tense scenes underscored by the declaration, "Sometimes, a single moment of choice changes the course of history" — signaling the opening act of a major event that will shake the nation.

Adding to the tension, glimpses of Baek Gi-hyeon (Woo Do-hwan) squaring off against Baek Gi-tae raise questions about how their relationship will evolve, while the appearance of a military faction opposing Baek Gi-tae's Central Intelligence Agency sets the stage for a new war for power. The preview closes with Jang Geon-yeong — defeated by Baek Gi-tae in Season 1 — resurfacing, foreshadowing an unpredictable wave of bloodshed ahead.

"Made in Korea" Season 2, again directed by Woo Min-ho and featuring a cast that includes Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-su, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il and Noh Jae-won, premieres on Disney+ in September.