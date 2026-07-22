Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo expressed disillusionment after meeting with Democratic Party of Korea leadership candidate Song Young-gil, saying "the romance has disappeared from politics, and only struggle remains."

Hong wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that Song had come all the way to Jamsil, where Hong lives, for a lunch meeting. He described Song as a junior colleague who, even amid fierce clashes between the ruling and opposition parties, never let go of the thread of dialogue and engaged in behind-the-scenes talks in the National Assembly — someone Hong said he mutually respected.

Hong added that while the Assembly may fight, those fights should be over matters of governance, not personal animosity. "These days, the ruling and opposition parties face each other with hatred and emotion rather than dialogue and compromise," he wrote, adding that politics had become "an arena where romance has vanished and only struggle remains."

"Debate is gone, and only quarreling is left. It is a shame," Hong added.

Song also posted on Facebook the same day, saying he had shared a lunch with his sunbae Hong after a long time.

Song said the two reflected on how, had Shincheonji not intervened in the People Power Party's 2021 presidential primary, Hong rather than Yoon Suk Yeol might have become the party's presidential candidate. He added that he had heard "a shocking story" about a meeting that took place directly between Shincheonji leader Lee Man-hee and Hong after the presidential election.

Song went on to say he would verify several facts before discussing the matter on air, signaling that he intends to put the issue of Shincheonji's political interference on the agenda at the party convention.

Earlier, fellow leadership candidate Kim Min-seok had also claimed there were signs that Shincheonji members had joined the Democratic Party as registered members in an attempt to interfere in the party convention.

Both Kim and Song have raised questions about why a special prosecutor bill targeting Shincheonji and the Unification Church was shelved earlier this year, with their remarks appearing aimed at the party leadership faction led by Jung Chung-rae.

Jung, also a leadership candidate, rebuffed the claims, saying he would take legal action against what he called "fake news."