South Gyeongsang Province announced Wednesday it will conduct a joint recruitment drive to hire 42 full-time employees across eight provincial public institutions in the second half of this year — 10 more than the 32 hired in the first half.

Masan Medical Center will take on the largest share, recruiting 21 people: 20 nursing staff and one administrative worker.

The Gyeongnam Development Corporation will hire five people — two office workers and one each in IT, mechanical and landscaping roles — while the Gyeongnam Robot Land Foundation will take on four, including two office workers and one each in technology and general service positions.

The Gyeongnam Credit Guarantee Foundation will select four candidates: one general hire, two regional talent recruits and one person from the employment support target group.

The Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Promotion Agency will hire three general staff, and the South Gyeongsang Province Future Generations Foundation will recruit three people — one each for its youth activity center, youth counseling and welfare center, and temporary youth shelter. The South Gyeongsang Province Investment and Economy Promotion Agency and the South Gyeongsang Province Environment Foundation will each hire one person.

Applications will be accepted online through the South Gyeongsang Province public institutions integrated recruitment portal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. The written exam will be held Sept. 19, with results announced Oct. 1.

The exam will consist of National Competency Standards (NCS) vocational aptitude assessments and institution-specific subject tests. Document screening, interviews and final results announcements will follow on schedules set by each institution.

The province holds joint recruitment drives twice a year — in the first and second halves — to improve hiring transparency and reduce the burden on job seekers.

"We will do our best to ensure that talented local candidates are selected through a fair process," said Kang Min-gyu, head of the provincial personnel division.

Further details are available on the South Gyeongsang Province website under the "Exam Information" section.