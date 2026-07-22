Samsung Display is pushing ahead with AI transformation — known internally as AX — across its research and manufacturing operations as it works to develop display technology suited to the AI era.

The company is integrating AI into development processes that once required countless repeated simulations, cutting the time involved, while building virtual factories through digital twin technology with the long-term goal of creating autonomous smart factories.

Noh Cheol-rae, executive vice president and head of Samsung Display's Production Technology Research Institute, said Wednesday at the Display Business Forum keynote at COEX in Seoul that the company is "using AI technology to make factories learn, adapt and improve on their own," adding that it aims "to advance toward the goal of producing better displays through manufacturing innovation."

The AX push begins at the R&D stage. AI is already shortening development timelines in areas such as material design and OLED structure engineering.

"In the past, research required repeating countless experiments, but now AI analyzes large volumes of data and proposes promising candidate materials first," Noh said. "AI is not replacing researchers — it is helping them make faster and better decisions."

On the production floor, digital twins are driving process improvements and yield gains. Rather than simple 3D models, the technology creates virtual production facilities that mirror real ones, enabling prediction and optimization. Digital twin technology is also helping optimize logistics beyond manufacturing.

Accurate data is essential to building a reliable digital twin. "On the manufacturing floor, there are pieces of equipment — like vacuum chambers — that are difficult to measure directly," Noh said. "We need to apply new sensors to be able to measure the status of critical processes." He added that the company is "laying the foundation for smart manufacturing based on consistent data."

However, Noh said deploying humanoid robots on the factory floor is premature. "It is important to introduce solutions that can actually be applied on-site," he said. "Given that mobile manipulators — robotic arms — are already in use, I think it will take more time before humanoid robots can be applied to actual production lines."

Samsung Display is developing displays suited to the AI era through these efforts. The company describes the display as the key interface enabling interaction between AI and humans. As AI spreads, display applications are expanding into automobiles, wearables, XR (extended reality) and healthcare.

Samsung Display has put forward "OPEN" as its keyword for AI displays, standing for Optimize, Private, Efficient and Next-generation.

To build displays optimized for AI devices of various form factors, Samsung Display unveiled its foldable technology brand Montflex last year.

"Montflex is not simply a foldable display — it is a flexible platform for next-generation AI devices," Noh said. "It enables folding durability, a crease-free sharp screen, narrow bezels and a lightweight design."

The FMP (Flex Magic Pixel) display featured in the Galaxy S26 series is a flagship privacy technology. "FMP uses pixel structure rather than the conventional film-based approach, achieving higher image quality and greater design freedom," Noh said. "It is a technology that can separately display content tailored to the needs of the driver and passengers in a vehicle."

Noh also said the company is unveiling next-generation technologies with reduced power consumption. "The future of AI is high performance and low power consumption," he said. "We are signaling our direction for innovation through RGB OLEDoS with ultra-high resolution and ultra-high brightness, and stretchable display sensor OLED."