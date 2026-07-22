Targeting screen golf, education markets with high-brightness demand 3LCD technology delivers up to 3x brighter color than rivals

Epson Korea is launching the EB-L270F, a 5,200-lumen laser projector, to meet growing demand for high-brightness projectors in commercial markets including screen golf, education and corporate settings.

Epson announced Wednesday the release of the EB-L270F, an entry-level full HD laser projector rated at 5,200 lumens.

The EB-L270F expands on the existing EB-L260F lineup with a 5,200-lumen full HD laser light source. Epson said the model reduces maintenance burdens while delivering sharp image quality and stable performance.

Demand for brighter, sharper displays has been rising at screen golf facilities, educational institutions and corporate meeting rooms, according to Epson. Projector brightness is particularly critical in large spaces or environments with ambient lighting, the company said. To address that need, Epson is adding the 5,200-lumen model alongside its existing 4,500-lumen model, giving customers a broader range of options.

Epson said the EB-L270F delivers image quality optimized for a variety of commercial environments. In screen golf venues, it reproduces greens and blues close to those of an actual course to enhance immersion. In educational settings, it renders the color information in audiovisual materials with lifelike accuracy. In corporate environments, it displays chart- and graph-heavy presentation materials without color distortion.

The EB-L270F achieves both white light output (WLO) and color light output (CLO) of 5,200 lumens. Color brightness is a key indicator of a projector's actual color reproduction capability, and Epson's 3LCD technology delivers identical brightness levels for both white and color.

CLO measurements conducted by Epson show the EB-L270F supports color brightness of 5,200 lumens — equal to its white brightness. By contrast, the company said some competing products offer white brightness above 5,000 lumens but color brightness of only about 30 to 35 percent of that figure.

Epson cited its 3LCD technology as the key to this color performance. The technology delivers up to three times higher color brightness and up to three times wider color gamut compared with competing products, the company said.

"The EB-L270F was designed to be the most accessible 5,000-lumen-class full HD laser projector for the screen golf, education and corporate markets," said Kim Dae-yeon, head of Epson Korea's sales and marketing division. "It combines brightness, image quality and ease of maintenance to deliver the best user experience across a wide range of business environments."