The Incheon Tourism Organization is moving ahead with an immersive tourism project built around global K-dance content.

The initiative pairs popular broadcast content with local tourism resources, aiming to attract foreign visitors and revitalize the city's historic downtown at the same time. The organization announced Wednesday it will run a special exhibition and K-dance experience program tied to CJ ENM's new dance show "Street World Fighter: Director's War."

The show premieres Aug. 18 on Mnet and tvN and will also be available to international audiences through Tving and global OTT platforms.

For this year's production, filming locations were expanded beyond the existing Sangsang Platform and the Gaehangjanng area to include The SKY184 and other major Incheon tourist attractions, giving domestic and international fans a natural introduction to the city's diverse destinations through the broadcast.

The project builds on the success of last year's production support for "World of Street Woman Fighter," when a special set exhibition at Sangsang Platform drew 74,536 visitors and foot traffic to the area more than doubled after the show aired.

This year, the focus shifts from exhibition alone to linking K-dance experiences with tourism products, building a structure in which content consumption translates directly into actual visits.

One of the flagship programs is the SDF Directors Dance Class, in which cast members participate directly. Domestic and international tourists can learn K-dance alongside the show's cast and interact with them; the class will run as a charity program, adding further significance to the event.

A same-day tour product for foreign tourists will also be available, combining a K-dance lesson led by a professional instructor, a walking tour of the old downtown areas of Gaehangjanng and Sinpo International Market, and a culinary experience featuring Incheon's signature foods — all in a single itinerary.

Working with partner company Noldeon Oppa, the organization plans to run 22 tour departures from Seoul, targeting 1,760 foreign tourists.

A special exhibition using actual filming sets and props will also run at Hall 3 of Sangsang Platform through Oct. 25. An official merchandise pop-up store will operate alongside it, and admission is free.

The organization expects the exhibition to draw around 100,000 visitors. Registration details and schedules for the dance classes will be announced in stages through the organization's and operators' official SNS accounts.