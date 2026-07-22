Gamsung, the operator of lifestyle outdoor brand Snow Peak, disclosed Wednesday that CEO Kim Ho-seon purchased about 1 billion won ($678,000) worth of company shares on the open market to enhance shareholder value and maximize corporate value.

The latest acquisition is Kim's third open-market share purchase this year, following transactions in January and May, bringing his total open-market purchases for the year to 2.6 billion won. The move is widely interpreted as a commitment to responsible management and building trust with the market.

The decision also reflects a view that the company's current share price is significantly undervalued relative to its strong growth trajectory. Despite a broader contraction across the outdoor industry, Gamsung posted record first-quarter earnings — 58.5 billion won in sales and 9.5 billion won in operating profit — its best first-quarter performance ever.

The company's overseas business has also entered a phase of full-scale growth. Store openings at key locations in China, Japan and Taiwan are set to accelerate in the second half of the year, with the arrival of the fall-winter season — the peak period for outdoor apparel — expected to add momentum to global sales growth.

"The expansion of our global distribution network in the second half, combined with the effects of localized marketing, will make our performance in overseas markets increasingly visible," a company official said.