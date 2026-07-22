Outdoor ads to run in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, Gwanghwamun and other key Seoul areas Director of 'Riceboy Sleeps' Anthony Shim helms the campaign

OpenAI on Wednesday announced the launch of its first ChatGPT brand advertising campaign in South Korea, titled "For All of It, ChatGPT."

The campaign begins Wednesday across television, large outdoor displays in key Seoul areas including Samseong-dong, Gangnam and Gwanghwamun, and digital platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. It marks the first ChatGPT brand campaign OpenAI has conceived and produced specifically for the Korean market.

The campaign's central message — "For All of It, ChatGPT" — conveys that ChatGPT can help people accomplish what they want more easily, from simple work or study queries to major life moments requiring multiple decisions and preparations, such as moving house.

The first spot, titled "Help Me Find My New Home," follows a couple preparing for a move and settling into a new neighborhood, showing them tackling a series of complex, time-consuming tasks one by one with ChatGPT's help.

OpenAI plans to release follow-up installments showing how ChatGPT can provide practical assistance across a range of everyday moments — including marriage — building on the moving-themed debut.

OpenAI said the campaign also reflects the enhanced agentic capabilities of ChatGPT through the recently launched ChatGPT Work. Beyond answering questions, ChatGPT Work searches for information across apps and files the user has connected, carries out complex tasks in multiple steps, produces finished outputs such as documents, spreadsheets and presentations, and can operate a computer directly on the user's behalf.

A defining feature of the campaign is its incorporation of Korean elements in both direction and music. Korean-Canadian filmmaker Anthony Shim directed the ads. Shim drew wide attention for "Riceboy Sleeps," a film that explored Korean identity, family and the immigrant experience.

The moving-themed spot uses "Baram gwa Na" ("The Wind and I"), a song released by Kim Gwang-seok in 1995. Subsequent videos in the series will also draw on beloved Korean songs from the past.

OpenAI said the music and visuals drew praise at an internal screening before the public release, and the company hopes the campaign will give those classic songs a chance to reach new audiences.

"ChatGPT has evolved beyond a tool that answers questions into a partner that helps people plan, execute and see through the things they want to accomplish," said Kim Gyeong-hun, OpenAI Korea's general manager. "Through this brand campaign — the first we are presenting in Korea — we want to show that ChatGPT can offer real, practical help not only at work but also at important life moments like marriage."