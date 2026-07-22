Up to 4,800 RPM and 5 cm cutting depth for greater efficiency Single battery runs up to 148 minutes; available as kit and bare tool

DeWalt, the power tool brand of Stanley Black & Decker Korea, has launched the 60V MAX Flexvolt Brushless Edger String Trimmer.

The new trimmer is designed for cutting grass and weeds and cleanly defining edges along sidewalk borders. It delivers a maximum cutting depth of 5 centimeters and a top speed of 4,800 RPM, with a runtime of up to 148 minutes on a 3.0Ah battery.

A 12-centimeter guide wheel and a steel blade guard enhance stability during use, while an ergonomic D-grip handle and overmold grip reduce fatigue during extended sessions. The trimmer comes in two configurations: a kit that includes a battery and charger, and a bare-tool version sold without them.

Alongside the new trimmer, DeWalt presented a broader lineup of landscaping and garden tools, including cordless pruners, string trimmers, lawn mowers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge shears and pressure washers.

"We developed this product to reduce worker fatigue and improve efficiency during outdoor summer tasks," said Park Jae-pyo, DeWalt's marketing executive director. "We plan to continue expanding our tool lineup suited to outdoor work environments."