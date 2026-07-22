Gangdong-gu in Seoul announced Wednesday that it has installed new signs prohibiting illegal street stalls and clutter to improve pedestrian safety. The district installed 89 such signs in 2024, then repaired 35 existing signs and added 28 new ones last year.

From June 19 to July 17, the district repaired or replaced 36 aging or damaged signs and put up an additional 36 in areas prone to illegal vending and clutter.

The signs installed this year also feature a redesigned look to make them easier for residents to spot. They are about 1.7 times larger than the previous version, with borders changed from white to red so they stand out from a distance.

Gangdong-gu District Chief Lee Su-hee said the district would "carefully tend to pedestrian spaces so residents can feel the difference in their daily lives, and create a safe and pleasant street environment."