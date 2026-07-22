Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp. held a town hall meeting with its experiential youth interns Wednesday, pledging to strengthen support for their job searches and career planning. The state-run company said it will actively review intern proposals — including tailored job-skills lectures, mentoring by junior employees and expanded access to job fairs — as part of its efforts to nurture young talent.

The company recently hosted a "KOMSCO Town Hall Meeting" chaired by President Seong Chang-hoon, bringing together experiential interns and their sunbae mentors. The event was designed to move beyond a formal meeting format, giving young interns a direct channel to voice their opinions and receive practical help with job preparation and career planning.

At the session, Seong asked the interns directly about their satisfaction with the internship, whether it was helping them prepare for employment and whether they had any concerns. The interns proposed tailored lectures covering a range of job functions, a mentoring program pairing them with first- and second-year employees, and more opportunities to attend job fairs in person.

Seong instructed staff present to actively review the interns' suggestions and incorporate feasible ones. The company said it aims to develop tangible support measures that young people can feel, strengthening its social responsibility as a public enterprise.

"Youth internships are an important process for growing into future talent, going beyond simple work experience," Seong said. "We will continue to listen to young people's voices and spare no support as a public enterprise to provide practical help with employment and career planning."