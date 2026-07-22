Province pushes ahead with community recycling villages for sustainable carbon neutrality

South Chungcheong Province is moving to build a resource recycling system driven directly by residents.

The provincial government announced Wednesday it is pushing ahead with the "2026 South Chungcheong-style Resource Recycling Village Development Project," aimed at reducing household waste and spreading a culture of proper waste sorting and recycling.

The province earlier conducted a demand survey and on-site assessments, selecting four villages as the first round of target sites: Sindang-ri and Chodae 2-ri in Sinpyeong-myeon, Dangjin; Sinjang-ri in Masan-myeon, Seocheon-gun; and Sindeok 1-ri in Sowon-myeon, Taean-gun.

Resident briefings and detailed project planning are currently underway. The province plans to expand the program to a total of 10 villages this year by selecting additional sites.

Selected villages will receive resource recycling infrastructure — including recycling sorting facilities and community recycling yards — along with resident education on recycling, waste-sorting awareness campaigns and village environmental improvement activities.

Alongside this, the province will support climate-response upgrades at community centers and other village facilities, including LED lighting replacements, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, cool-roof installations and window improvements. The combined effort aims to advance recycling practices, cut energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

Once the project is complete, the province expects improvements in sorting convenience and recycling rates, as well as reductions in household waste, illegal dumping and unauthorized burning, and broader adoption of carbon-neutral practices in local communities.

"The most important aspect of a resource recycling village is residents participating and taking action in their daily lives," a provincial official said. "We will do our utmost to improve residents' quality of life by supporting both recycling infrastructure and climate-response facilities, and to establish a recycling culture suited to each community's characteristics — building sustainable, carbon-neutral villages."