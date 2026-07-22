Korea Environment Corp., an agency under the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, held a handover ceremony for public fast electric vehicle chargers at Seoul Biz Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday, transferring operational and management authority over 1,290 chargers installed under its 2025 project to the Korea Automobile Environmental Association, the agency said.

The event was organized to improve management efficiency and ensure stable charging services by transferring the public fast chargers installed by Korea Environment Corp. to the Korea Automobile Environmental Association, the designated professional operator.

The public fast EV charger installation project is a national policy initiative funded by the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy to deploy public fast chargers in underserved areas lacking sufficient charging infrastructure.

Korea Environment Corp. launched the project in June 2025 and completed construction in June this year after about a year of work, overseeing the entire process from site acquisition and design to charger procurement, construction and commissioning.

Through the project, 1,290 public fast chargers — 540 single-port 100-kilowatt units and 750 simultaneous dual-port 200-kilowatt units — were installed at 620 underserved locations across the country, improving convenience for electric vehicle users.

Korea Environment Corp. has carried out the public fast charger installation project since 2011 as part of its agency work on behalf of the ministry, completing a total of 10,895 public charging units to date.

"Through this handover, we will establish a professional management system for public fast chargers and further enhance charging convenience," said Yun Yong-hui, climate and environment director at Korea Environment Corp. "We will spare no effort to eliminate charging blind spots and help achieve the government's goal of deploying more than 1.23 million chargers by 2030."