Gwangjin-gu has achieved the top first-grade rating in the 2026 Joint Evaluation of Local Governments, conducted by the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The district was among five Seoul autonomous districts to receive the highest rating, demonstrating strong administrative capacity for the second consecutive year.

The joint evaluation is a system through which the Ministry of Interior and Safety assesses the performance of all 17 metropolitan and provincial governments nationwide in carrying out state-delegated affairs and key national policy initiatives.

Based on the ministry's results, the Seoul Metropolitan Government conducts its own evaluation of the 25 autonomous districts and assigns ratings from first to fourth grade, with comprehensive assessments across three areas: quantitative attainment, qualitative contribution and preparation effort.

Gwangjin-gu achieved 45 out of 46 quantitative indicators, recording an attainment rate of 97 percent — up from 94 percent last year — which formed the foundation for earning the top rating.

The district received particularly high marks in areas closely tied to residents' daily lives, including medical aid beneficiary health screenings, greenhouse gas reduction, senior employment projects and recycling and waste separation.

Gwangjin-gu also earned a perfect score in the preparation effort category. The district established implementation plans for each evaluation item and indicator and operated a performance management system that included progress briefings, staff education and identification of best practices, earning high scores across all nine subcategories.

The achievement reflects a systematic, year-round effort by all departments to review evaluation indicators and address shortcomings. Through this process, Gwangjin-gu again demonstrated its overall administrative capacity and policy execution across district operations.

"Achieving the top rating for two consecutive years is a precious accomplishment made possible by the attention of our residents and the dedication of our staff," District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho said. "We will continue to respond proactively to the evolving administrative environment and do our utmost to deliver public services that residents can feel in their everyday lives."