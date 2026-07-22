Seoul's Dobong-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Dong-wook, has finalized the official designs for its 9th elected-term slogan "Dobong Great Transformation" and catchphrase "Dobong, Where Culture and Economy Breathe and Thrive."

The newly unveiled designs convey the philosophy and vision of the 9th elected term in a concise and intuitive way.

The design concept is "Light Illuminating the Future — Dobong's Great Transformation," signaling an ambition to fundamentally restructure the district's growth model rather than make incremental improvements.

Each design element reflects that value. A yellow light symbolizes Dobong-gu's new beginning and future potential, representing the starting point of change.

A line connecting the hangul characters "jeon" and "hwan" — the two syllables of the word for "transformation" — represents urban innovation through the organic integration of culture, the economy, transportation and administration.

The circular element drawn from the hangul letter "ㅇ" in "Dobong" conveys connection and inclusivity, while an upward flow converging toward the upper-right corner symbolizes the future vision the district pursues in its 9th elected term.

The catchphrase "Dobong, Where Culture and Economy Breathe and Thrive" encodes the district's urban development strategy: realizing a sustainable growth model in which culture drives the economy, and the economy in turn strengthens the city's competitiveness.

More specifically, the vision calls for activating the Changdong economic zone centered on Seoul Arena, set to open in 2027, and linking the cultural industry, tourism and local commercial districts to create a virtuous cycle that generates quality jobs and attracts new residents.

"The slogan and catchphrase for the 9th elected term embody our governing philosophy — to lead change across the city as a whole, spanning culture, the economy, transportation and administration, grounded in 'resident sovereignty,' where residents are the starting point of every policy," District Mayor Kim said. "We will run the district so that these values do not remain mere slogans but translate into real change in residents' daily lives."

The newly finalized slogan and catchphrase will be applied across all district operations — including campaign pledges and key projects — and serve as the core values guiding the administration.

They will also be rolled out in stages across official documents, social media, videos and other promotional materials, as well as spaces closely tied to residents' daily lives, to reinforce consistent city branding and strengthen Dobong-gu's identity.