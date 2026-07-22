Seocho-gu in Seoul will open its "Seoripul Water Park" on Saturday, giving children a cool summer escape close to home, the district announced.

Running through Aug. 21, this year's Seoripul Water Park will operate at three sites starting Saturday — Banpo General Sports Complex, Seocho Yongheori Neighborhood Park and Wonperla Children's Park — giving residents across the district a convenient midsummer retreat within walking distance of their homes.

Banpo General Sports Complex will host a large water park open to adults as well as children, equipped with four types of pools: a modular pool, an inflatable pool for elementary-age children, an inflatable pool for infants and a slide pool.

Seocho Yongheori Neighborhood Park will feature a mid-size children's water park with three pools tailored to different age groups, along with a fountain tunnel, a merry-go-round and other small rides for a varied water-play experience.

New this year, the Wonperla Children's Park water facility expands on an existing water playground by adding an inflatable pool and slide for elementary-age children and an event pool, while also adding a 10-seat mini train, a merry-go-round and other rides — making it a more comfortable summer retreat for residents of the Bangbae area.

All three sites will host a range of events throughout the season. A "Live Radio" segment lets visitors submit song requests and personal stories via on-site QR codes, and temporary-tattoo printing stations will be available daily. Foam play is scheduled each afternoon around 3 p.m. On weekends, the lineup expands to include hands-on activities — water-drop crafting, a survival water-gun battle and survival-bracelet making — as well as science and safety experience programs.

The district is also taking steps to ensure a safe and clean environment. Water quality will be tested every two hours throughout the day, and between seven and 12 safety and medical personnel, including nurses, will be stationed at each site.

All three locations will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no closures. Admission is 3,000 won at Banpo General Sports Complex and 2,000 won at Seocho Yongheori Neighborhood Park and Wonperla Children's Park. To keep children comfortable and maintain a safe environment, the pools will run for 45 minutes followed by a 15-minute break, with a facility maintenance period from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Yangjae Stream Swimming Pool, which opened June 20, will begin evening hours Saturday — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — so residents can enjoy a special urban water experience on summer nights as well.

Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said he hopes families will "make happy memories spending a cool summer together close to home," adding that the district will "do its utmost to manage the facilities and put safety measures in place so children can enjoy the water safely and happily."