Seoul's Nowon-gu, led by District Mayor Seo Jun-o, has opened a public review of the proposed maintenance zone designation and improvement plan for the Sangye Jugong 6 apartment complex reconstruction project, with a resident briefing scheduled for Thursday.

The Sangye Jugong 6 complex is the first among the Sangye Jugong apartment complexes pursuing reconstruction under the fast-track integrated planning scheme to reach the public review stage, making it a trailblazer for the broader redevelopment push. Most of the Sangye Jugong complexes built in the late 1980s are currently advancing reconstruction through the fast-track integrated planning process, and the public review marks a significant acceleration for the No. 6 complex.

Completed in 1987, the complex sits on a site of 102,380.8 square meters. Its location in the double transit-oriented area served by both subway Line 4 and Line 7 at Nowon Station, alongside Nowon Culture Street, the Nowon-gu district office and other public and lifestyle facilities, has drawn strong interest since the earliest stages of the reconstruction push.

Under the improvement plan that entered public review on July 16, the existing 2,646 units across 15-story buildings will be rebuilt as a complex of up to 59 stories with 3,573 units. The plan incorporates measures to improve project viability — including the application of a project-viability correction coefficient and upzoning of some zones to quasi-residential designation to raise the floor-area ratio — while also providing for road and park infrastructure as well as public facilities supporting Seoul Digital Bio City (S-DBC). The plan is designed to ensure that future S-DBC development benefits flow through to the complex.

The No. 6 complex passed its reconstruction safety assessment in January 2023 and was the first among the Sangye Jugong complexes to apply for fast-track integrated planning consultation, doing so in November of that year. Some time was required to review alignment with the district-unit plan revision for the Sangye Phase 1 and 2 residential development zones, but uncertainty was resolved when that district-unit plan was officially announced in December 2025, allowing the project team to identify ways to improve viability.

The public review runs through Aug. 18 at the Nowon-gu district office's reconstruction project division and the Sangye 6 and 7-dong community centers. The district will hold a resident briefing Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the second-floor grand auditorium of the Nowon-gu district office to explain the improvement plan and gather resident feedback.

The briefing also carries symbolic weight as the first resident information session held since the launch of the 9th elected administration, which has made fast-tracking reconstruction and redevelopment a central policy priority.

The district has already established a fast-track reconstruction task force and announced a two-track support strategy combining an on-site, one-stop assistance system with regulatory reforms aimed at improving project viability, signaling its intent to push ahead with urban renewal at pace.

"The progress seen in the No. 6 complex and other fast-moving projects shows just how important early collaboration between experts and relevant agencies is from the very start of the improvement planning process," District Mayor Seo said. "We will strengthen on-site, tailored communication and support so that these best practices can spread across the district and drive real momentum in reconstruction efforts."