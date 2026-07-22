Gwanak-gu is picking up the pace on major urban renewal initiatives — including redevelopment and Moa Town projects — as the district pushes to improve residential conditions and strengthen its urban competitiveness, district mayor Park Jun-hee said.

On Thursday, the district approved the establishment of a promotion committee for the Sillim District 10 redevelopment project and designated Daesin Asset Trust Co. as project operator for four Moa Housing sites within the Moa Town area of Seonghyeon-dong 1021.

Sillim District 10, located in the Sillim-dong 610-200 area, covers a large project site of 196,841 square meters. The site is slated to become a large-scale, nature-friendly residential complex in the legal neighborhood of Sillim-dong, blending the natural environment of the nearby Geonwubong hill with the urban vitality of the Nangok living zone.

The project is drawing particular attention as Gwanak-gu's first case of using electronic consent forms for a large-scale development site — a move that boosted resident participation and convenience while significantly shortening the time needed to secure consent.

Sillim District 10 was selected as a fast-track integrated planning site in April 2025. The district began processing promotion committee formation consent forms electronically in January this year, and within six months secured a consent rate of 71.27%, leading to the committee's approval on Thursday.

The Seonghyeon-dong 1021 Moa Town project also gained full momentum with the designation of a project operator.

The district confirmed that all statutory designation requirements — including consent from landowners and land-area thresholds — were met before designating Daesin Asset Trust Co. as project operator for the four Moa Housing sites in the Seonghyeon-dong 1021 area. All four project sites recorded consent rates of at least 75 percent of landowners and at least two-thirds of the total land area.

The Seonghyeon-dong Moa Town was selected as a Seoul Metropolitan Government Moa Town site in 2023 and received approval for its small-scale housing improvement management plan in December 2025, laying the groundwork for full project implementation.

Daesin Asset Trust, drawing on its financial strength and expertise, will take sole charge of the roughly 72,000-square-meter project in the Seonghyeon-dong 1021 area. The company plans to move swiftly through subsequent procedures to shorten the overall project timeline, and through the integrated development of all four Moa Housing sites, aims to build a 2,009-unit residential complex spanning three below-ground floors to 35 above-ground floors.

Under the ninth elected-term administration, the district will reorganize its structure to deliver urban renewal projects at a pace residents can feel. Gwanak-gu plans to establish a "Rapid Urban Renewal Support Team" reporting directly to the district mayor, and to split the existing housing division into a dedicated rapid residential renewal division and a housing management division, specializing each in its respective function.

"The approval of the Sillim District 10 promotion committee and the designation of the Seonghyeon-dong Moa Town project operator are meaningful achievements made possible by the active participation of residents and the dedication of all those involved," district mayor Park said. "Going forward, we will continue to communicate closely with residents, project promoters, and operators, and do our utmost to provide administrative support so that major renewal projects — including redevelopment and Moa Town initiatives — can proceed smoothly."