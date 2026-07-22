Yeongdeungpo-gu will host the "2026 Summer Festival Daepiso" at Yeongdeungpo Park on Aug. 8-9, the district office announced.

Now in its third year, Daepiso — Yeongdeungpo-gu's signature summer festival — brings together water activities, cultural performances and food all in one urban park setting.

This year's edition is themed "A Cool Escape in the City" and is designed for the whole family, with water play facilities, performances and rest areas catering to children and adults alike.

The festival grounds at Yeongdeungpo Park will feature a large water slide alongside smaller slides for young children and a children's fishing pool, offering a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

Entertainment and amenities will round out the experience. Live performances — including a bubble show and a magic show — will run throughout the festival, while food trucks will offer a variety of dishes. Rest areas, changing rooms and restrooms will be available for family visitors, and tent spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis with no advance reservation required.

Registration is available both in advance and on-site. Advance registration opens Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Yeongdeungpo-gu district office website's integrated reservation board, with up to 400 spots per session filled on a first-come, first-served basis. On-site registration is limited to 150 people per session. The festival runs in two sessions: Session 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Session 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To ensure safety, water facilities will operate for 45 minutes each hour with a 15-minute break. Safety personnel will be on duty at all times, and water quality and facility conditions will be checked regularly to prevent accidents.

"I hope this festival becomes an exciting water playground for children and a source of unforgettable summer memories for families," Yeongdeungpo-gu District Mayor Jo Yu-jin said. "I invite all residents to come to Yeongdeungpo Park, forget the heat and enjoy a cool, fun time."