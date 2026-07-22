Mapo-gu will conduct a special inspection of seafood origin labeling through July 31 in response to the summer vacation season, District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun announced Wednesday.

Consumption of health-boosting foods and seasonal seafood rises during summer, making accurate origin labeling increasingly important. The district is launching the intensive inspection drive to ensure residents can purchase seafood with confidence.

The inspection will cover more than 50 seafood retail and distribution businesses across the district, including traditional markets, supermarkets and small-scale retail facilities.

Inspectors will focus on freshwater eel and loach — popular summer health foods — as well as items with a frequent history of origin-labeling violations, including live red sea bream, octopus, webfoot octopus, sea bass and frozen squid.

The district has formed a joint public-private inspection team of civil servants and honorary agricultural and fishery product monitors to carry out the guidance and inspection work.

Honorary monitors will conduct initial on-site checks, and civil servants will follow up based on their findings — a two-step approach designed to improve the overall effectiveness of the inspections.

Key areas of inspection include: failure to display origin, false or misleading labeling, compliance with labeling methods, and mixed sales of imported and domestic seafood.

Minor violations will be addressed through on-site administrative guidance, while serious offenses such as false origin labeling will be subject to strict measures under relevant laws.

In addition, the district plans to provide origin-labeling education and promotional campaigns for retailers to help establish a culture of proper origin disclosure.

"Origin labeling is the foundation for protecting consumers' right to know and maintaining a fair retail order," District Mayor Yoo said. "Through thorough guidance and inspections, we will create a retail environment where residents can buy seafood with peace of mind."