The Democratic Peace and Unification Advisory Council's Daegu regional chapter held its 2026 advisory member training session Tuesday at the main auditorium of Daegu City Hall's Sangyeok office, bringing together more than 140 local advisory members.

The session included a work briefing, a lecture on peace on the Korean Peninsula in an era of transition, presentations of outstanding activity cases, a performance and a commemorative photo.

Shin Cheol-beom, vice chairman of the Daegu chapter, said he hoped the event would go beyond a simple educational forum and serve as "a gathering for unity that reaffirms the commitment of Daegu's advisory members, fosters open communication and strengthens solidarity."

Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho said the foundation for peaceful unification ultimately begins with public empathy and participation, and pledged that the city would continue to work closely with the Daegu chapter to broaden public consensus on unification and cultivate unification awareness among future generations.