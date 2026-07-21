Nowon-gu District Chief Seo Jun-o attended the 2026 Nowon Youth Vision Festival scholarship presentation ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the main auditorium on the second floor of the Nowon-gu District Office. Organized by the Nowon Education and Welfare Foundation, the event gave him the opportunity to present scholarship certificates to university students and other young people in the district and offer words of encouragement.

The event drew about 250 attendees, including scholarship recipients and sponsors. The program opened with a career lecture, followed by a main session featuring a progress report on the scholarship project, congratulatory remarks, and the presentation of donations and scholarship certificates.

District Chief Seo personally handed scholarship certificates to about 10 university students in attendance, cheering them on as they pursue their dreams.

This year, the foundation's scholarship program — supported by Korea Zinc and a range of local businesses, medical institutions, religious organizations and volunteer groups — has selected 192 recipients to support their growth.

"The young people who will lead Nowon's future are our district's greatest asset and hope," Seo said. "Nowon-gu will be a steadfast pillar of support, sparing no effort to encourage and assist each of you as you press forward toward your dreams, even in difficult circumstances."