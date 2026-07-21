Cheongsong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for the Cheongsong-gun Youth Village public rental housing development in the Wolmak-ri area, built to help young people and workers settle in the region and boost the local population.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 10 to 14. The development offers 41 studio units with an exclusive use area of 25 square meters — 15 in Building A, 12 in Building B and 14 in Building C.

The rental terms set a deposit of 2 million won ($1,350) and a monthly rent of 30,000 won. Eligible applicants must be unmarried, own no home and be under 49 years of age as of the announcement date.

The initial lease term is two years and may be renewed in two-year increments for a maximum stay of four years, provided the tenant continues to meet the eligibility requirements.

Full details are available in the public notice on the Cheongsong-gun website.

"This project will not only ease the burden of housing costs but also lay a stable foundation for young people and workers to put down roots, contributing to growth in the resident population and revitalization of the local economy," county chief Yun Gyeong-hui said.