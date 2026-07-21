The 2026 Mungyeong Youth Soccer Festival will be held July 24-30 at Mungyeong Citizens' Stadium and the Yeonggang Sports Park soccer fields.

Organized by the North Gyeongsang Province Football Association and the Mungyeong City Football Association, the tournament will feature top youth club teams from across the country — 32 teams in the U11 category and 32 in the U12 category, Mungyeong city officials said Tuesday.

Matches will be played in two separate windows: July 24-26 and July 28-30. To protect players' safety and performance in the summer heat, all games will be scheduled in the morning and evening, avoiding the hottest midday hours.

Starting July 25, the Yeonggang Children's Water Play Festival 2026 will also run concurrently at Yeonggang Sports Park through the end of the tournament.

"I hope the young soccer talents visiting Mungyeong can showcase their best skills without injury," Mungyeong Mayor Kim Hak-hong said. "After their matches, I also hope they can create precious summer memories with their families at the Yeonggang children's water festival."