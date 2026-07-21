Daegu's Gunwi-gun will hold the Saraon Water Play Festival at Saraon Story Village from Aug. 1 to 2, the county announced Tuesday.

The festival's main attraction, a water play zone, will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, offering age-appropriate activities in a safe environment. Hands-on programs for children and families — including ice pack making and LED fan crafting — will be available throughout the venue.

Further details on festival operations are available on the Saraon Story Village website.

"We have prepared a water play festival that everyone — regardless of age or gender — can enjoy to beat the summer heat," a Gunwi-gun official said. "We hope visitors will come to Saraon Story Village with family, friends and neighbors to enjoy the water activities and various hands-on experiences, and create special summer memories."