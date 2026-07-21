Samsung Electronics is launching its first credit card in the United States — the Samsung Galaxy Card — which offers 3% cash back when used through Samsung Wallet and up to 5% cash back on Samsung product purchases.

Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it will release the Samsung Galaxy Card as part of an aggressive push into the US market. The card is issued by Barclays US Bank and operates on the Visa network.

The Samsung Galaxy Card is made from premium metal, combining durability with a high-end design. It carries no annual fee.

The card is optimized for use with Samsung Wallet. It is automatically registered to Samsung Wallet upon issuance, allowing users to begin using it immediately without any additional setup. The entire process — from applying for the card to making payments, earning rewards and managing the account — is designed to run entirely on Galaxy devices.

The card offers its strongest rewards on purchases of Samsung products, including Galaxy smartphones, TVs and home appliances. It also provides cash back rates that rank among the highest in the US market for everyday spending.

Cardholders earn 5% cash back on purchases made through Samsung's official online and offline channels, 3% when paying via Samsung Wallet in-store or online, 2% on streaming service subscriptions, and 1% when using the physical card for other purchases.

The card also comes with a 20% discount for Samsung.com VIP membership holders in the US. New cardholders who spend $2,000 or more within 90 days of issuance will receive $200 in cash back rewards.

Users can check transaction history, monitor reward balances and manage their account directly from their Galaxy devices. The card also works with Samsung Wallet's broader capabilities, which consolidate membership cards, boarding passes, identification documents and digital keys in one place.

"Samsung continues to deliver innovative experiences that make everyday life more convenient," a Samsung Electronics official said. "The Samsung Galaxy Card is a new service that extends the Samsung Wallet experience to the next level, and it will help consumers enjoy a wide range of benefits — not only when purchasing Samsung products, but also in their everyday payments."