Honda Korea announced Tuesday the official domestic launch of the CB1000F, a next-generation retro sport naked motorcycle.

Built around the concept of "a return to heritage," the CB1000F draws on the classic design DNA of the CB750F — which competed in the AMA Championship in North America during the 1980s — and reinterprets it for the modern era by combining the four-cylinder platform of the latest CB1000 Hornet with a suite of advanced equipment.

The CB1000F adopts retro styling inspired by the CB750F and CB900F, models that opened a new chapter in global motorcycle design in the late 1970s. True to the tradition of Honda's historic CB lineup, the bike is engineered to deliver high performance accessible to all riders and is defined by dynamic lines that flow across the entire body.

Power comes from a 1,000cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine derived from the CB1000 Hornet, producing a peak output of 124 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and maximum torque of 10.5 kg·m at 8,000 rpm. The engine delivers manageable power characteristics for everyday riding while unleashing strong performance at high revs. An intake system optimized for low-rpm riding is also fitted, and the exhaust system features a three-chamber muffler designed to produce a pleasing, characterful sound.

The seat height is kept low at 795 millimeters for excellent foot-down confidence, while an asymmetric swingarm minimizes interference with the muffler. Showa SFF-BP inverted front forks and a Nissin braking system provide strong road grip and stable stopping performance.

The CB1000F comes equipped with advanced electronic controls and premium safety features. A six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit) governs cornering ABS, while throttle-by-wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control and an assist-and-slipper clutch are fitted as standard to support smoother, more stable riding.

Additional features include a high-visibility 5-inch full-color TFT display, a smart key system and HISS (Honda's proprietary anti-theft system). Riders can personalize the bike through 13 types of genuine accessories — including a tank bag, rear seat bag, side bags, windscreen and engine sliders — covering both style and practicality.

"The CB1000F distills the history and engineering expertise Honda has built up over many years through the CB lineup," said Lee Ji-hong, CEO of Honda Korea. "We hope riders will experience firsthand the joy of riding that Honda pursues through the CB1000F, with its emotive retro style, the performance of an inline four-cylinder engine, and perfect balance."

The CB1000F is available in two colors — silver and black — priced at 15.98 million won ($10,800), tax included.

Meanwhile, Honda Korea has been stepping up its customer service efforts for motorcycle riders, including the recent opening of a new Honda Motorcycle Service Center in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.