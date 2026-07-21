Im Jae-man, president of the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements, has launched three special research units focused on balanced national development and residential stability — his first major initiative since taking office.

The first unit, a balanced growth research team led by deputy director Park Gyeong-hyeon, a senior research fellow, will study policy approaches to redesigning the national spatial framework in connection with transportation, housing and industry. The work aims to address the deepening imbalance caused by the continued concentration of population, industry, employment and lifestyle services in the Greater Seoul area.

A second unit focused on housing market policy support, led by deputy director Jeon Seong-je, a research fellow, will diagnose market conditions, gather on-the-ground opinions and develop policy responses to key issues including housing supply, financing and taxation. The unit was established in response to simultaneous instability in both the home-sales and lease markets.

A third unit on the right to housing, led by deputy director Yun Seong-jin, an associate research fellow, will approach housing as a fundamental and universal value underpinning citizens' quality of life. Its research will cover the residential welfare system, lease protections, support for vulnerable groups, and improvements to relevant laws and institutions.

Im said balanced growth and residential stability are the top policy priorities for sustaining national development and improving citizens' quality of life, adding that he would personally lead all three units to concentrate the institute's full organizational capacity on the effort.