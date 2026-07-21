The South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City Office of Education plans to intensively develop research and engineering talent in preparation for growing investment in the semiconductor industry.

Superintendent Kim Dae-jung held a press conference at the office's Gwangju building Tuesday to unveil a talent development initiative aimed at using education to bolster the industrial competitiveness of the South Jeolla-Gwangju region, which has emerged as a hub for three major national megaprojects: semiconductors, data centers and physical AI.

Kim put forward a guiding philosophy he called "local education for local industry" — connecting locally trained talent to jobs in the region's future industries. "Attracting companies alone does not automatically bring vitality to a region," he said. "A virtuous cycle of sustainable regional development begins when good jobs become opportunities for our children."

He outlined four strategic pillars linking learning, employment and settlement.

As a first step, the office will develop a South Jeolla-Gwangju curriculum integrating mathematics and science education with semiconductor studies to cultivate AI and semiconductor research and engineering talent.

Working alongside Gwangju Science High School, the office will support the establishment of an AI gifted school affiliated with the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) and an energy gifted school affiliated with the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH), creating a three-school gifted education network.

Through this structure, the office plans to operate regionally specialized science high schools — covering AI and mobility in the Gwangju area, energy and semiconductors in the western zone, and aerospace and advanced materials in the eastern zone.

In addition, more than 20 general high schools will be designated as AI and science magnet schools to broaden access to advanced industry education.

To develop industry-ready technical talent, the office will establish a semiconductor high school tailored to corporate demand, while existing vocational high schools will have their departments restructured around advanced industries.

A shared semiconductor training center — a Mini FAB replicating an actual semiconductor production line — will be built to strengthen students' practical skills.

The office also announced plans to build world-class educational infrastructure to support the settlement of local talent and relocating companies.

It will pursue designation as a special education zone and develop an international school and a foreign-language village, while reviewing special admission provisions at gifted and specialized high schools for children of employees at relocated companies, along with relaxed enrollment criteria for new residents.

Additional measures include expanding local talent admissions quotas in partnership with regional universities, introducing rotating shifts for research staff, and establishing a "365 safe care system" for dual-income households.

"I ask universities, businesses and local governments to actively cooperate so that our children no longer have to leave their hometowns in search of jobs and education, but can pursue their dreams right here," Kim said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that South Jeolla-Gwangju stands tall as the heart of future advanced industries and a land of opportunity leading South Korea's era of regional development."