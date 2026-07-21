Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has joined forces with French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, stepping up its brand marketing aimed at global sports fans as competition in the European EV market intensifies.

BYD Group announced Tuesday that it has been named the official automotive partner of Paris Saint-Germain, with the partnership running through June 2029.

Paris Saint-Germain is widely regarded as one of Europe's premier football clubs. Through the partnership, BYD plans to broaden its brand touchpoints among football fans and customers while strengthening its image as an electric vehicle and mobility brand.

The two sides will run joint global marketing campaigns over the next three seasons, along with exclusive content featuring PSG's men's and women's football teams, fan experience programs and a range of events.

BYD will expand its brand visibility through PSG's home ground, Parc des Princes, and will supply vehicles from BYD and its premium brand Denza to support the club's operations.

Across the automotive industry, experiential marketing tied to sports and cultural content has grown in importance over simple advertising — a shift that mirrors the broader trend of EV market competition moving beyond price and range into brand experience and lifestyle.

BYD said it intends to use the partnership to highlight innovation, performance and sustainability. PSG, for its part, is expected to use the tie-up as an opportunity to deepen engagement with its global fanbase.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD Group, said she was pleased to be working with PSG, a club that shares BYD's spirit of innovation and ambition. "Through this partnership, we will communicate more closely with fans around the world and together promote the values of a sustainable future," she said.

Richard Heaselgrave, chief revenue officer of Paris Saint-Germain, said the club was proud to welcome BYD as a partner. "Together, we will deliver newer and more differentiated experiences to fans around the world," he said.