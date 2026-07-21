Peugeot is expanding its collaboration with Jeong Il-young, a French-language professor at Inha University known online as "Parisminsu," after short-form content featuring him generated unexpected buzz. The automaker has named Jeong its "Culture Curator," tasking him with telling the story of French culture and the Peugeot brand.

Peugeot announced Tuesday that it has appointed Jeong as its "Peugeot Culture Curator" and will continue the partnership for the next year.

Jeong recently appeared in a talk-format series on Peugeot's official Instagram account, introducing the French lifestyle and the brand's heritage. Rather than walking viewers through vehicle specs or features, the content weaves together French culture, everyday life and brand storytelling to present Peugeot on its own terms.

The "Peugeot × Jeong Il-young" short-form series launched with a teaser on June 9 and has since released nine episodes. Cumulative views have surpassed 3.55 million, with roughly 33,000 likes and about 19,000 shares.

The most-watched episode opens with Jeong saying, "If I had a lot of money, I'd drive a Maybach," before pivoting to the message that the car you dream of owning someday and the car you want by your side every day are two different things. The video topped 1.2 million views within a single day of its release.

Viewer comments reflected the series' reach. "I had no idea this was a Peugeot ad," "I want to buy a Peugeot now," and "This video made me curious about Peugeot" were among the reactions, with many noting the content felt unlike conventional car advertising.

The final episode, "Patron, come out!," released Monday, shows Jeong visiting Stellantis Korea's headquarters to request a vehicle. Bang Sil, CEO of Stellantis Korea, makes a personal appearance and promises to provide Jeong with a car. "Patron" is the French word for boss.

Across the automotive industry, social marketing that pairs influencers with cultural content has been growing beyond traditional new-car ads and test-drive videos. Particularly among brands targeting younger consumers, there is a rising trend of presenting brand history and design philosophy in short, accessible formats.

Through the collaboration, Peugeot plans to communicate its identity as a French brand in a more approachable way. Over the coming year, Jeong will drive the Peugeot All-New 3008 Smart Hybrid in his daily life while introducing Peugeot and the French lifestyle. He will also produce content covering French culture, travel, and Peugeot's history and brand heritage beyond the automotive angle.

The All-New 3008 Smart Hybrid provided to Jeong won the "Design of the Year" award from both of Korea's major automotive journalism associations at their respective "2026 Car of the Year" evaluations. Peugeot positions the model as an SUV that embodies the brand's new design philosophy.

"I think Peugeot is more than just a car brand — it's an icon that represents French culture and lifestyle," Jeong said. "Through my everyday life with the 3008, I want to experience and share what makes Peugeot special firsthand, and as a kind of brand ambassador in daily life, I hope to bring the French sensibility and brand story closer to as many people as possible."

Bang Sil, CEO of Stellantis Korea, said the collaboration with Jeong "became a new opportunity to convey the cultural values and French brand identity that Peugeot holds in a more approachable way." Bang added that the company plans to "continue communicating with customers through diverse content and consistently deliver the differentiated brand experience that is uniquely Peugeot."