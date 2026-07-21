The most popular in-flight meal among Jejuair's international passengers in the first half of this year was the five-color bibimbap, reflecting a clear preference for hansik — Korean cuisine — at mealtime in the air, regardless of destination or route.

Jejuair said Tuesday that an analysis of its international in-flight meal sales data for the first half of this year showed the five-color bibimbap accounted for 14.9 percent of total in-flight food sales, placing it at No. 1.

The dish topped the sales chart on roughly 70 percent of the carrier's international routes. The bulgogi rice bowl came in second at 11.9 percent, followed closely by the "Cloud Sandwich" at 11.8 percent. A Samwon Garden braised beef short rib dosirak took 8.4 percent, and a Samwon Garden tteokgalbi dosirak accounted for 7.0 percent.

Preferences varied by destination. The five-color bibimbap was the best-selling item on routes to Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Mongolia. On routes to Saipan and Singapore, passengers tended to favor the bulgogi rice bowl as a more filling option.

On shorter Japan and China routes, the lighter Cloud Sandwich proved more popular. The pattern suggests that flight duration and travel destination shape whether passengers lean toward a full meal or a quick bite.

Jejuair also offered recommendations by departure time. For early-morning flights, the airline suggested a ricotta cheese salad and beef and vegetable rice porridge. For midday departures, it recommended a Jeju mountain vegetable rice bowl and the Samwon Garden braised beef short rib dosirak. For night flights, options such as a spicy chicken giant hot dog and a chimaek set — fried chicken paired with beer — were highlighted.

A family set is also available for passengers traveling with children. Through Aug. 31, customers who order the family set will receive a complimentary Paseo facial tissue pack.

In-flight meals on Jejuair's international flights can be pre-ordered between 24 and 72 hours before departure through the airline's website, mobile web or app.

Competition among low-cost carriers has increasingly extended beyond ticket sales to ancillary services such as in-flight dining, onboard retail and delivery-linked offerings. With overseas travel demand rising during the summer holiday season, more passengers are pre-ordering meals to make better use of their travel time.

Beyond in-flight meals, Jejuair has been expanding its broader cabin services. The airline operates an "Air Cafe" with a growing lineup of low-sugar products and offers a delivery service that ships items purchased onboard to a customer's preferred address. A Japan-route exclusive event run in partnership with discount retailer Don Quijote is also underway.

"In-flight meals are more than just food — they are an important part of making the start of a journey more enjoyable," a Jejuair official said. "We will continue to introduce in-flight menus that reflect our customers' diverse tastes and travel trends, as well as differentiated cabin services, to deliver a more satisfying travel experience."