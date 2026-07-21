Comedian Kim Sook, who recently began a new life on Jeju Island, found herself in a panic after nearly losing her home there over an unpaid tax bill.

The Monday episode of her YouTube channel "Kim Sook TV" followed her daily life since settling on Jeju.

Kim was shown tending to her garden, planting hydrangeas, rosemary and spearmint in the yard.

She then sat down to work through a backlog of paperwork — and that is when she discovered she had missed a tax notice. "My house is about to fly away," she said, visibly flustered.

She had been too busy to check the notice in time and only then realized a payment demand had already been issued.

She scrambled to set up automatic bank transfers, but another obstacle was waiting. Kim, who is not particularly comfortable with technology, struggled to complete the process on her smartphone.

After fumbling with her phone for some time, she muttered, "I think I need to go through the internet," flashing an embarrassed smile — a charmingly clumsy moment that drew laughs from viewers.

Meanwhile, Kim took part in a renovation project on a roughly 760-square-meter abandoned house on Jeju, documented on the tvN variety show "Unpredictable," which aired from March through June.

After about a year of hands-on construction work, she completed her own Jeju home, which she calls "Ssuk House," and is now living out her dream of island life there one step at a time.