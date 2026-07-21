Gangdong Kyung Hee University Hospital officially launched its 2026 patient-experience slogan, "HEALing Deeply, CARing Widely," at a ceremony held July 8 at Cha Woo-young Hall in the hospital's annex auditorium, marking the start of a broader push to embed a patient-centered medical culture across the institution.

The hospital said the slogan is an English rendering of its 20th-anniversary motto — "deep healing, wide care" — and is meant to remind all staff to approach every patient encounter with genuine depth of healing and breadth of care. "We plan to have all faculty and staff put the values of 'HEAL' and 'CARE' into practice together, centered on this slogan," the hospital said.

The ceremony opened with a slogan video, followed by a formal introduction of the 2026 patient-experience slogan, the debut of a newly produced comfort-and-empathy song, a presentation on key patient-experience strategies, a celebratory performance, and a group recitation of the slogan. Also notable was the unveiling of a brighter, more upbeat version of the comfort-and-empathy song broadcast throughout the hospital every afternoon at 5 p.m. — a gesture the hospital said was intended to foster a culture of mutual support and empathy between patients and staff.

Choi Cheon-ung, head of the communications office, then presented on the importance of patient-experience evaluations and the hospital's response strategy. "Improving the patient experience is an essential task for gaining entry into the top-tier general hospital category and raising the quality of care," Choi said, urging all faculty and staff to pool their capabilities in the drive to become a truly patient-centered hospital. He also stressed that because every point of contact a patient has with the hospital feeds into the evaluation, all departments must work in close coordination and respond to each patient with sincerity.

Hospital director Lee Hyeong-rae said deep healing and wide care for patients is a commitment that belongs not to some staff members or specific departments, but to every single employee. "Let us seize this slogan launch as an opportunity for all faculty and staff to unite and take the hospital one step further — toward a place patients trust and are satisfied with," he said.